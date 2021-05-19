A MARRIED couple have been left “horrified” and wanting to move house after a thief stole sentimental jewellery following a raid at their bungalow.

Prolific burglar Gethin Jones’ victims no longer feel safe following the break-in when they were away on a weekend break.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

The defendant stole wedding and engagement rings belonging to the wife’s late mother along with other jewellery, including gold bracelets and a bangle.

Jones, 35, of no fixed abode, also took a mountain bike, a Huawei tablet and £50 in cash from a handbag.

READ MORE: Dog killer jailed for kicking his pet dog to death back in prison

The total loss to the victims was £5,250 with their insurers only willing to pay them £3,700.

He pleaded guilty to committing the burglary in Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, between October 8 and 12, 2019.

Claire Pickthall, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how Jones had 25 previous convictions for 43 offences, including four for dwelling house burglaries.

Reading out a victim impact statement on behalf of the husband, she said: “We have been significantly affected. We felt shock and horror.

“Most of the items were irreplaceable and had been left to my wife by her late mother.

“We don’t feel safe in our own home. My wife no longer likes being home alone.

“It saddens me that we feel the only way to escape it is to sell the house which has been our home for years.”

Jones’ left his DNA at the scene and police arrested him last summer hiding behind a wardrobe in a house following a tip-off.

Emma Harris, representing Jones, said there was little she could say in mitigation.

She told the court her client had been addicted to heroin for years and was trying to conquer his drug problem.

The judge, Recorder Caroline Rees QC, told the defendant: “I hope you have listened to the victim statement for you to understand the impact of burglary.

“This has had a grave impact on the victims to the extent that they are no longer happy in their own home.

“It’s gone so far that they want to move house because of what you did.”

Jones was jailed for 876 days and ordered to pay a victim impact statement on his release from prison.