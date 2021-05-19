SEVENTEEN new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Gwent today, out of 44 across Wales.

Gwent has now gone 31 days since a coronavirus death was confirmed, and for the second day in a row there have been no new deaths confirmed in Wales.

The rolling weekly case rate for Wales - to May 14, the latest available - is 9.6 per 100,000 people, and in Gwent it is 13, to the same date.

Newport continues to have the highest rolling weekly case rate of Wales' 22 council areas, at 29.7 cases per 100,000 people, for the week to May 14.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 212,316, including 41,734 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales stands at 5,560, including 959 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

More than 10,100 people in Wales were given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine yesterday, taking the total to 2,046,011. And more than 11,800 people had their second dose yesterday, taking to 939,072 the number who have now completed their two-dose vaccine course.

Caerphilly (five per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent, to May 14, and the fifth lowest in Wales. Monmouthshire (5.3) has, with neighbouring Powys, the equal seventh lowest rate in Wales.

Torfaen (10.6 per 100,000) has the fifth highest rate in Wales, and Blaenau Gwent (10 per 100,000) has the sixth highest rate.

With case rates currently so low, and continuing to fall, even small fluctuations in new case numbers can have a big effect - often on a daily basis - on an area's rolling weekly case rate.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to May 14 is one per cent. Newport (2.2 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent and Wales.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Newport - eight

Swansea - seven

Caerphilly - six

Neath Port Talbot - four

Gwynedd - two

Wrexham - two

Carmarthenshire - two

Blaenau Gwent - one

Monmouthshire - one

Torfaen - one

Anglesey - one

Conwy - one

Flintshire - one

Cardiff - one

Vale of Glamorgan - one

Bridgend - one

Ceredigion - one

Pembrokeshire - one

Powys - one

Denbighshire - none

Merthyr Tydfil - none

Rhondda Cynon Taf - none

Unknown location - none

Resident outside Wales - one

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.