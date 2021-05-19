A MAN has been arrested for assault after a car hit a woman.
Gwent Police were called to Ebbw Vale yesterday after reports of a crash between a Suzuki and a woman.
The woman, 28, was treated by paramedics at the scene after she sustained minor injuries.
A 25-year-old man from Ebbw Vale was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody.
Police are asking anyone with information that could help their investigation to get in touch.
A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision between a car and a pedestrian in Shaw Close, Ebbw Vale at around 3.35pm on Tuesday 18 May.
“The collision involved a black Suzuki and a 28-year-old woman, who sustained minor injuries and received treatment at the scene from paramedics.
“A 25-year-old man from the Ebbw Vale area was arrested on suspicion of assault and he remains in police custody.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we’re appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time, particularly motorists, to get in touch with us.
“Anyone with information that could help our enquiries, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2100173557.
“You can also send us a message via social media on Facebook and Twitter or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
