A THUG left his ex-girlfriend with bald patches after he grabbed her by the hair and swung her around in an alcohol and cocaine-fuelled attack.

Liam Langley’s victim told a court “he’s destroyed my confidence and he’s destroyed me” following his campaign of domestic abuse.

The 30-year-old, of High Street, Cross Keys, pleaded guilty to burglary, assault by beating and criminal damage.

The catalogue of offences occurred in the Newbridge area between February and March.

Jason Howells, prosecuting, said: “He grabbed her hair and swung her around.

“She describes clumps of her hair falling out and noticing a few bald patches.

“He admitted he had been drinking alcohol and taking cocaine.”

The attack took place during a social gathering with other people present.

Mr Howells read out the victim’s impact statement which said: “This has made me feel trapped and alone. I feel unsafe in my own home.

“He has destroyed my confidence. He has destroyed me.”

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Langley had left a trail of blood throughout her house when he burgled her after throwing a brick through the window.

On another occasion, Langley demanded money from his then girlfriend to buy cocaine.

Mr Howells said she refused. He added: “The defendant was shouting and swearing at her.

“He said, ‘You are lucky I don’t smash this bowl across your head.””

Jeffrey Jones, representing Langley, said his client had been drug-free since being held in custody and was determined to continue being sober.

His barrister told the court the defendant had only one previous conviction.

That was for criminal damage committed in the Polish city of Krakow after the defendant was locked out of his hotel.

Mr Jones added: “He feels remorse at what he has done. The defendant has emotional issues when he is rejected.”

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Langley his behaviour towards his victim had been “disgraceful”.

She said: “You knew she had been traumatised by being the victim of domestic abuse before."

The defendant was jailed for 16 months and made the subject of a five-year restraining order.