POLICE are appealing for help to find a missing woman.
Michelle Price, 54, from Pontypool, has been missing since May 11.
She was last seen at around 2pm on the Tuesday and officers are concerned for he welfare.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information to find Michelle Price, 54, from Pontypool, who is missing.
"Michelle was last seen on Tuesday, May 11 at around 2pm and officers are concerned for her welfare.
"She is described as white, 5’ 2” tall, of slim build and has short, blonde hair worn in a bob.
"If you have seen Michelle or have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact Gwent Police by calling 101 quoting 2100170739.
"You can also send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages."