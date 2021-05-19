ALDI has announced a brand new McDonald’s-inspired range at a fraction of the cost with a 12 box of Chicken Nuggets, 10 Breakfast Hash Browns and Snacksters Big Stack Burger offer the perfect meal for family and friends.

Everyone knows a McDonald’s order isn’t complete without a serving of classic chicken nuggets, and Aldi’s version will be no different.

The supermarket’s 12 Chicken Nuggets with Dips Box (£1.69, 300g) offers 12 fresh nuggets accompanied by two tasty dips; tangy Sweet Chilli and rich BBQ, all served in a McDonald’s style cardboard box. Costing less than half of the McDonald’s alternative – and you also get more for your money, since McDonald’s 9 Chicken McNuggets, are £3.29, 150g. In stores 24th May.

Next on the menu is Aldi Snacksters Big Stack Burger, (£1.49, 204g), layered with two tasty lean beef burgers and creamy, flavoursome cheese.

Aldi have released a new McDonald's inspired menu. (Aldi)

Also, less than half the price of McDonald’s Big Mac Burger (£3.29 145g) – and bigger in size – this stackable burger is a perfect fakeaway option. Available in stores now.

The humble hash brown is a breakfast essential. Aldi’s crowd pleasing 10 Breakfast Hash Browns Box (£1.49, 640g) offers an affordable alternative to the Maccie-D’s solo-served version.

Add to a Village Bakery English Muffin (£0.39, 4 pack), with an Oakhurst Pork Patty (£1.75, 6 pack) for a tasty breakfast muffin, at a fraction of the cost! In stores 24th May.

The new launches come after shoppers are singing the praises of Aldi’s fish burgers, which have been hailed for their similarities to the popular Filet-O-Fish.

Aldi’s Tasty Catch Buttermilk Fish Burgers (227g) are £1.39 for two, making it 75p per burger – nearly £3 cheaper than McDonald’s.

Shoppers can purchase all four snacks for just £5.86 and save themselves over a fiver by opting to shop at Aldi.

Aldi shoppers can purchase all four snacks for just £5.86. (Aldi)

The new products are now available in Aldi stories and online via Click and Collect.