A WOMAN who did a runner from a taxi to duck handing over £7.50 has been ordered by a court to cough up £246.50.

Shanice Ross, 19, of Meon Close, Bettws, Newport, admitted making off without paying her fare after taking a cab in the city.

Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how the offence took place on December 7, 2020.

Ross was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

READ MORE: Heroin gang jailed for more than 30 years

She must also compensate the taxi driver for the £7.50 owed.