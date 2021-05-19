A WOMAN who did a runner from a taxi to duck handing over £7.50 has been ordered by a court to cough up £246.50.
Shanice Ross, 19, of Meon Close, Bettws, Newport, admitted making off without paying her fare after taking a cab in the city.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how the offence took place on December 7, 2020.
Ross was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
She must also compensate the taxi driver for the £7.50 owed.
