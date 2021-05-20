The South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,400 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

But we thought it would be good to find out more about the people who make up the club.

If you are a member of the club and want to be part of the our Behind the Lens feature go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/behindthelens and fill out the easy to use Q&A.

Today we meet Lee Kershaw, who is 50 and who lives in Cwmbran.

When and why did you take up photography?

I've been into photography as a hobby since I was about eight years of age and I've been hooked ever since. I remember having a flash bulb that only fired four times before burning out. I also remember my first digital camera - a Sony that took floppy disks!

Why do you love taking pictures?

Memories - even boring photos can provide a link to the past. I keep a photo journal year by year, and its a great way of feeling that I have achieved something. Since acquiring a DSLR and learning to edit via software, I have started a new love affair, achieving results that people are willing to pay for on their walls. My one friend's wife spent £1,000 on new furniture just to match my photo canvas print!

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

As a keen walker I would probably answer "SE Wales" as our local countryside is easily among the best in the world. Since the lockdowns I would narrow it down to Llwycelyn in Cwmbran which is a local beauty spot that is walking distance from our house. There are incredible views over Newport in the distance, and also of the Cwmbran valley wall.

What equipment do you use?

A Nikon D5300 DSLR and a Huawei P30 mobile phone plus different lenses, etc.

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

My house is filled with my photographs and I love them all, but if I really, really had to choose just one, then it is a shot taken at Barmouth in North Wales, looking out over the fishing boats in the estuary, towards the Snowdon mountain range. It was a really dark morning, with storm clouds rolling over the horizon. I've purposely darkened the photograph even more creating an incredibly moody picture. It has so much emotional depth plus the memory of walking along the harbour wall taking it the raw beauty of nature's magnificence.

Why did you join the SWACC?

It is an ideal way of seeing what others in the local area have discovered and to learn from them.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Never be put off by the quality of other photographers. There will always be those with better equipment and greater experience. Do it for the joy it brings. Spend your time just looking at other people's photographs. Their techniques will stick and you will subconsciously bring them into your own work.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I would like to recreate a photograph by Bob Carlos Clarke, with a beautiful model with raven hair, holding a toy boat in her arms, and with a seascape moonlit backdrop, there being so little colour that it becomes shades of black and white. I would definitely like to expand my photography to using people to offset stunning backdrops. My girlfriend is too shy!