A MAN with a history of violence left a man with a punctured lung after attacking him on the roof of a car dealership.
Gavin Thomas, 30, was jailed following his guilty plea to causing Lee Anthony Yhnell grievous bodily harm on Ebbw Vale’s Beaufort Road.
The assault occurred last July, Claire Pickthall, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court.
She said Thomas, of Tredegar Road, Ebbw Vale, had previous convictions for GBH, causing actual bodily harm, battery and witness intimidation.
Hashim Salmman, mitigating, asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty plea.
The judge, Greg Bull QC, told Thomas: “You punched and kicked your victim and threw a board at him.
“This resulted in him suffering broken ribs and a punctured lung.
“He had to spend four nights in hospital and he says he is not the man he was.
“This offence is aggravated by your previous convictions and by the fact it happened in a public place.”
Thomas was jailed for 30 months.
The defendant was made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim.