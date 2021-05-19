PUBS were able to open to customers indoors this week for the first time in five months, and now we're looking forward to the the first weekend since they returned.

Some pubs may have had a relatively slow start as they welcomed punters inside, while others saw large numbers turning out through the day and into the evening as people finished work.

Some venues have been fully booked since reopening in the last round of lockdown easing but now with them having greater capacity, you may be more likely to bag a spot at your favourite bar or restaurant.

Everywhere should be doing table service and abide by the rule of six indoors.

But what about those doing walk-ins?

Here are five pubs in Newport where you don't need to have a booking:

John Wallace Linton

The John Wallace Linton is a Wetherspoon pub in Newport, Newport. The pub offers a range of real ales, craft beers and freshly ground Lavazza coffee.

All Wetherspoons pubs will operate on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. Table-bookings are not possible.

The Godfrey Morgan

As with the other Wetherspoons pubs in Newport, The Godfrey Morgan, in Chepstow Road, won't be taking table bookings.

All tables will be dished out on a first come, first served basis.

READ MORE:

The Carpenters

The Carpenters, the oldest public house in Newport is recorded to have been established in Medieval 1403.

While booking is recommended at the High Street pub, especially on the weekend, walk-ins are welcome.

Hogarths

Hogarths, opened in June 2016, is situated between High Street and Cambrian Road.

A post on their Facebook page said: "We’ve never wanted a Monday to come so quickly!

"From Monday, May 17 Hogarths reopens indoors.

"Walk ins welcome".

Potters

Potters are encouraging customers to book a table for food to be guaranteed a place, as all bookings will take priority over those customers who turn up on the day.

However, they will not be taking booking for drinks only tables, and these tables will be offered on a first come first served basis.

Are there any others we missed? Let us know below.