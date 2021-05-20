A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

CRAIG BRAY, 23, of Ringland Circle, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing £60 in cash during a burglary.

He was ordered to pay £273 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

ALEXANDER BUNYAN, 69, of The Bryn, Abergavenny, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

He was ordered to pay his victim £500 in compensation and £85 costs and a £128 surcharge.

KEVIN DEREK COOPER, 32, of Withy Close, Magor, Monmouthshire, was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood on the A48 in Langstone, Newport.

He must carry out 75 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Cooper must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

DANNY JOHN DREW, 30, of Temple Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 28 days for speeding at 57mph in a 30mph zone on Cardiff Road.

He was ordered to pay £424 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANE ANTHONY COLLETT, 36, of Warwick Close, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stealing goods worth £180 from Asda

MIRCIN LEBIEDZINSKNI, 38, of Playford Crescent, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving on the Southern Distribution Road.

He was ordered to pay £569 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SIMON STEPHEN LANE, 45, of Montclaire Avenue, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 28 days for speeding at 92mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons roundabout and Pye Corner roundabout.

He was ordered to pay £630 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BETHAN WILLIAMS, 29, of Bryn Aber, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted contravening coronavirus regulations by participating in a private gathering.

GARETH BEECH, 41, of Gellihaf Road, Fleur-de-Lys, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for six months after he was found guilty in his absence of driving without due care and attention on the A467 in Crumlin.

He was ordered to pay £811 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GLYN SADLER, 33, of Pennant Street, Willowtown, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for nine months after it was proven in his absence he drove without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £836 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHANE ROBERT WALKER, 56, of Commercial Road, Crumlin, was ordered to pay £417 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road in Ystrad Mynach.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KATHARINE SARALIS, 28, of The Avenue, CALDICOT, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.