THERE have been 41 recorded cases in Wales of variants of coronavirus first identified in India, first minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed.
Public Health Wales had said, as of last Thursday, 26 cases of two variants first identified in India had been found in Wales.
Mr Drakeford provided an update on social media, confirming that a further 15 cases had been identified in Wales in the past week.
"There are now 41 cases in Wales of the so-called India coronavirus variant," he said. "This new strain variant could be more transmissible than the Kent variant, which is the dominant form of the virus in the UK.
"We’re closely monitoring the situation and all cases are being investigated.
"Let’s continue to wear a mask where needed, keeping our distance, and washing our hands regularly.
"Please also take up the offer when you’re invited for your first or second dose of the vaccine. By doing all these things you’re protecting yourself and others."
So far, almost three million vaccine doses have been administered in Wales.
A total of 2,046,011 people have had their first dose, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures, while 939,072 of those people have also had their second dose.
