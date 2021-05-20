A NINE-year-old girl raised £700 by walking three kilometres a day each day for a month.

Nevaeh Jones, of Newport, took on the challenge in memory of great-grandad Thomas Lamsdale who died in 2019.

He suffered from dementia, and the money will go to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Nevaeh took part in the dementia walk run by Newport Live and Newport County, and continued to do her steps daily.

“My great-grandad had dementia, so I wanted to make sure there was plenty of support for other people. I originally hoped to raise £100 but by April 30, I reached £700,” she said.

She walked in various locations as lockdown restrictions eased, and added: “My walks have taken me many places I have never been to. I have learned so much.

MORE NEWS:

“Some days I have done over two miles. My favourite place I have walked is around Porthcawl.

“I even got my friend to do some of the walks with me. I would like to say thank you to everyone who has sponsored me.”

Mum Kirsten Williams said she is very proud of Nevaeh for wanting to help others.

To see how far Nevaeh walked, and to donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nevaeh-jones05