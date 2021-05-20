A THIEF stole a cyclist’s £3,800 electric bike after threatening his mother he was going out to rob someone after she refused to give him money.

Christopher Stock, 30, then went to lay in wait for a random victim in darkness in the Duffryn area of Newport.

The defendant chose Kieran Chindoo-Roy as he was riding his bike in the early hours of the morning on August 29, 2020, prosecutor William Bebb said.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Richard Williams told Stock: “Last summer you were short of money and you asked your mother for some.

“When she refused, you told her, ‘All right, I’m going to rob some ****’, which is what you did.

“You saw Kieran Chindoo-Roy on his electric bike in the Duffryn area and you acted to take his property.

“He had bought the bike for £3,800 two or three months before and was still paying for it.

“You stopped him, standing in front of him.

“You grabbed the handlebars, shoved him off and rode off.”

Judge Williams added: “You didn’t know your victim but he knew you.

“You were waiting for your chance in the middle of the night when there was no one around.

“This was a prized possession for Mr Chindoo-Roy.”

Stock, formerly of Hatherleigh, Newport, now of Cardiff Prison, had been charged with robbery but the prosecution accepted his plea to the lesser offence of theft.

The court heard the defendant had 10 previous convictions for 12 offences including wounding and affray.

He is currently serving a 22-month prison sentence for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and perverting the course of justice.

Marian Lewis, representing Stock, said in mitigation: “The defendant has a history of mental health and learning difficulties. He has an IQ of 53.

“He is well-known in the area where this offence took place for a number of years.

“He’s been the subject of bullying and teasing by adolescents there.”

Judge Williams jailed Stock for an extra 10 months on top of the 22 months he is already serving in custody.

He also ordered him to pay a victim surcharge.