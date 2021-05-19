BUCKINGHAM Palace has announced Princess Beatrice and her husband Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting a baby this year.

The Queen’s granddaughter married property tycoon Edoardo in July last year in a secret lockdown wedding.

Now the Royal Family have announced the new that the couple are expecting their first child in autumn of this year with the Queen and her family “delighted” by the news.

In a statement released via the official Twitter account of the Royal Family the news was shared with an image from the couple’s wedding last year.

It read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.

“The couple on their wedding day in July 2020.”

In September, Princess Beatrice opened up about her secret lockdown wedding, describing it as “so much fun”.

The public have flocked to congratulate the couple following the announcement.

“Yay! Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Edoardo! What needed happy news for the royal family,” said one social media user.

Another added: “Congratulations to them, it’s about time the Queen had some good news”

“Oh I love Beatrice and Eugenie. Lovely girls and I’m sure their parents are very proud of how they have turned out, lovely to see new babies coming into the royal family as well, CONGRATULATIONS to the parents,” said a fourth social media user.