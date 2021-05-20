AFTER closing to the public 14 months ago, Greenmeadow Community Farm in Cwmbran will reopen on Saturday.

The farm has undergone improvement works at its café, shop, education room and tractor trail, which meant it was not able to reopen when restrictions were eased after the initial lockdown last year.

Further lockdowns set the works back from the proposed end date of February, but work is now complete and the farm is ready to open.

Visitors will need to book an arrival time in advance, however once there, they will be able to spend as long as they like at the farm.

Coronavirus restrictions will mean visitors will need to wear masks indoors and there will be one way systems in some areas.

Manager Sally Partridge said the farm’s team had been working hard while it has been closed.

“We can’t wait to start welcoming people back to the farm," she said. "Our fabulous team have renovated the café, shop, education room and the tractor trail has been improved.

“We’re also launching our brand new website this week where visitors can have a look around, book tickets, keep up to date with latest news.

“We hope to be able to announce some new exciting additions later this year.

"Thank you to all those who completed our recent survey. Your answers will help to shape our future plans.”

The 14-month hiatus saw more than 100 litres of paint used to rejuvenate the farm and more than 150 baby animals born in that time.

Torfaen’s executive member for the environment, Cllr Fiona Cross, said: “As we reopen, the safety of visitors and ensuring they enjoy a Covid-safe return to the farm is essential.

“To visit booking will be essential, and for the first few days entry will be staggered and visitors limited as we test our new systems and review the customer experience.

“Everyone is really excited to be welcoming guests back to the farm and all being well, we intend increasing numbers gradually up to the end of May.”

You can book your visit at greenmeadowcommunityfarm.org.uk or by calling 01633 647662.