A FORMER pub in Blaenavon will be used as supported living accommodation.

The Rolling Mill in Broad Street has been approved for conversion into accommodation for up to three adults with learning disabilities, autism, or with mental health diagnoses and in need of a high level of support.

The applicant, Kites Nest Property Ltd, is sister company to Green Valley Care Ltd which contracts to Torfaen council and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

The building, most recently used as offices, will have a communal living area on the ground floor.

The ground floor will also have rooms to allow an adult to live in a semi self-contained manner.

The plans were approved despite Torfaen County Borough Council receiving an objection to the application.

The objection questioned why the old Blaenavon Hospital could not have been used for supported living, instead of a former pub.

However, in the decision report the conservation officer said: “Whilst the preference is for commercial units on the principal high street to remain commercial, an unoccupied building within a conservation area can have a detrimental impact on the historic interest and special character of the conservation.”

The planning statement says: “This living space has been designed for a specific individual who had to move into temporary accommodation approximately year ago as his behaviours make it not possible for him to share his everyday living space with other tenants.”

On the first floor there is a second semi self-contained living space, which could accommodate up to two adults, depending on their needs and ability to share space and staff.

The statement says: “The staff/carers bedroom would provide a space for sleep-in care staff close to both exits.

“This means one member of staff will be able to provide night-time sleeping support for all tenants of the property thus reducing the costs of overnight care to placing authorities for clients who need to live on their own or in small groups.”