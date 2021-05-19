CHARITY the Dogs Trust has announced it will be bringing even more canine capers to South Wales next year, by extending its A Dog’s Trail with Snoopy art trail into Caerphilly and Porthcawl.

Originally intended as a Cardiff-based event with 50-plus sculptures, A Dog’s Trail with Snoopy will now go walkies to the two nearby towns, where at least six giant Snoopy sculptures will be displayed amongst key landmarks and public spaces, encouraging visitors to the trail to discover more stunning parts of the region.

Owen Sharp, chief executive at Dogs Trust, said: “We are so excited to have both Caerphilly County Borough Council and Bridgend County Borough Council on board to bring A Dog’s Trail with Snoopy to their communities.

“The trail’s aim is to raise pounds for hounds so that we can continue to improve dog welfare in Wales. We know that it is going to be a spectacular event for everyone who joins in and we’re excited to make A Dog’s Trail a lasting legacy, just like Snoopy himself!

“Sponsorship of a Snoopy sculpture is a fabulous opportunity and there are many exciting ways to benefit from a collaboration with us whilst supporting Dogs Trust’s amazing work. We’re keen to hear from any businesses who’d like to get involved in this way and make their mark on this exciting event.”

Wild in Art, has brought together communities with its sculpture trails in cities around the world. Their first art trail in Wales was Snowdogs, Tails in Wales which came to Cardiff in 2017. To date, its events have contributed more than £15 million to charities and £2.4 million to creative communities.

READ MORE:

The UK’s largest dog welfare charity has teamed up with Wild in Art in collaboration with Peanuts to bring this exciting new art trail to South Wales in Spring 2022, featuring the world-famous beagle, Snoopy. The dog-friendly trail aims to raise awareness and funds for the Dogs Trust - which will soon be opening a brand-new rehoming centre in Cardiff - and is a collaborative mass participation event, generating a social, wellbeing and economic boost for the towns, cities and communities involved.

A Dog’s Trail with Snoopy, will last for 10 weeks from March 25-June 5 2022, and will feature unique and colourful Snoopy sculptures designed by South Wales-based and national artists. Welsh artists who would like the opportunity to have their work showcased on a giant Snoopy sculpture are being encouraged to apply and submit their designs before the 1st July deadline.

The Snoopy sculptures will take you past iconic landmarks and key locations in Caerphilly and Porthcawl including Caerphilly Castle and Porthcawl Harbour.

Councillor Philippa Marsden, leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming A Dog’s Trail with Snoopy to Caerphilly and helping to create a public art event that will have the potential to raise the profile of Caerphilly town as a must visit destination, raise a lot of money for Dogs Trust, whilst celebrating the creativity and community at the heart of our town.

There will be six Snoopy sculptures displayed for everyone to enjoy and we’re very much looking forward to seeing it come to life.”

Each sculpture will be sponsored by a business or individual and have its own tale to tell, many showcasing Wales’ wealth of artistic talent. At the end of the trail, the Snoopy sculptures will be auctioned to raise vital funds for Dogs Trust.

Bridgend County Borough Council’s leader Huw David said they are very pleased to be working with Dogs Trust to bring A Dog’s Trail with Snoopy to Porthcawl. It will be a fantastic opportunity for the town, helping to boost the local economy while benefitting a brilliant charity which has well-established links to the county borough.

“The Snoopy sculptures will offer a colourful display of art across Porthcawl for residents, visitors and tourists to discover while raising money for a good cause.”

Businesses, individuals, and regional organisations who want to find out more about how they can make their mark on one of the most iconic dogs in the world and sponsor the Snoopy art trail can visit the A Dog’s Trail website.