WORK is set to begin on a 528 home, £85 million development at the site of a former Newport steelworks.

The plan, on the former Whiteheads steelworks, is one of the largest regeneration schemes in Wales, according to developers Lovell.

Contracts have been completed on the brownfield site for the new mixed development - which will also include a new primary school - which will be managed by Lovell and Tirion with support from the Welsh Government.

Called Royal Victoria Court, the development will be located off Mendalgief Road and will consist of 528 new properties.

It will include 220 one and two-bedroom apartments and 308 two, three and four-bedroom homes, with a mix of open market and affordable homes. The affordable properties will include homes for social rent, affordable rent and shared ownership.

Lovell will gain access to the site this month to begin construction. Completion of the development is expected in March 2025, and the first open market homes will be available for sale early next year.

The construction program is expected to create more than 850 new jobs, including 40 apprenticeship placements for local people.

James Duffett, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing forward this brand-new development in partnership with Tirion and the Welsh Government, following our successful partnership on The Mill in Cardiff.

“The development will create new jobs, training opportunities and apprenticeships alongside a new community for the people of Newport whilst considerably boosting the local economy as we continue to deal with the backdrop of the pandemic.”

David Ward, chief executive of Tirion Group, added: “We are delighted our partnership with the Welsh Government and Lovell will help Tirion Homes to deliver 264 much needed affordable homes for the local community.

"This major regeneration project will also include a new neighbourhood centre and a primary school.

“This has been a challenging site to bring forward and great credit goes to the Welsh Government and Lovell who have supported Tirion over a number of years to help realise the vision.

"We very much look forward to delivering and supporting this important new neighbourhood in Pillgwenlly through our long-term management and community engagement strategy.”

The former steelworks in Newport started its life in the 1920s and was closed in 2005 for demolition as part of the city’s ongoing development plans.

For almost 100 years, the building employed generations of local families and at its height, more than 2000 people worked there.

Welsh Government minister for climate change, Julie James, said: “It is fantastic that Welsh Government has been able to support the regeneration of this brownfield site into a high-quality development.

"It will not only build a vibrant community, featuring high-quality and affordable homes, but will create hundreds of jobs for local people; providing a real boost for the local area.

"I look forward to seeing the completed development.”