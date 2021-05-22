Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.
Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.
If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.
Sue Charles, of Talywain, send in this picture of 10-year-old Ruben. He's a Gordon Setter and is named Ruben as he was a ruby wedding anniversary present.
Jacqueline Jones, of Newport, shared this picture of Flearoy, a tabby cat who she gave a home to.
Mr Pebbles is a Syrian Hamster who has lived with Sharon Leache in Cwmbran for a year. She said: "He is an inquisitive, friendly hamster who loves running, climbing and all round adrenalin junkie. He has proved to be an amazing therapy pet during lockdown. He always looks like is listening to us."
Sarah Winsborrow, of Newport, has shared this snap of Missy, who has been part of the family for two years.