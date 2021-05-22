Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

South Wales Argus: Sue Charles, of Talywain, send in this picture of 10-year-old Ruben. He's a Gordon Setter and is named Ruben as he was a ruby wedding anniversary present.Sue Charles, of Talywain, send in this picture of 10-year-old Ruben. He's a Gordon Setter and is named Ruben as he was a ruby wedding anniversary present.

South Wales Argus: Jacqueline Jones, of Newport, shared this picture of Flearoy, a tabby cat who she gave a home to. Jacqueline Jones, of Newport, shared this picture of Flearoy, a tabby cat who she gave a home to.

South Wales Argus: Mr Pebbles is a Syrian Hamster who has lived with Sharon Leache in Cwmbran for a year. She said: "He is an inquisitive, friendly hamster who loves running, climbing and all round adrenalin junkie. He has proved to be an amazing therapy pet duringMr Pebbles is a Syrian Hamster who has lived with Sharon Leache in Cwmbran for a year. She said: "He is an inquisitive, friendly hamster who loves running, climbing and all round adrenalin junkie. He has proved to be an amazing therapy pet during lockdown. He always looks like is listening to us."

South Wales Argus: Sarah Winsborrow, of Newport, has shared this snap of Missy, who has been part of the family for two years.Sarah Winsborrow, of Newport, has shared this snap of Missy, who has been part of the family for two years.