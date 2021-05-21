NEWPORT Transport has become the first bus company in Wales to be accredited as dementia friendly.

More than 100 members of staff received dementia friendly awareness training over the past few months, helping them understand how to best support customers with the condition.

Senior managers have also committed to working in a dementia friendly way by ensuring all new starters also receive dementia awareness training.

Newport Transport will also identify a staff member to act as dementia lead within the company and take forward and review actions on an annual basis.

The bus company has worked with the Regional Partnership Board, Newport City Council and Alzheimer’s Society to make all staff dementia aware and highlight how drivers can support people living with dementia and their carers to use transport around the city.

Newport Transport will also display a dementia friendly logo and information within the bus to help raise awareness of dementia. There are plans to add a logo to buses travelling across the city.

Debbie Harvey, chairwoman of the board of Newport Transport said: “I am delighted to see Newport Transport taking a lead and an active part in the “Get There Together” campaign.

"I’m proud to see that the staff has fully engaged in training that will offer reassurance to those who are most reliant on public services.”

A Newport Bus driver with dementia friendly badge. Picture: Newport Transport.

Scott Pearson, managing director of Newport Transport said: "We are proudly part of the city of Newport and therefore it is important for us to provide a community-focused service.

"Bus services play a vital part in helping people be independent and are often the only means of transport for vulnerable and older people.

"It is important that our drivers, as the first point of contact on board are familiar with the condition and can provide the assistance and re-assurance where required."

The Regional Partnership Board, Newport City Council and Alzheimer’s Society hope that the award to Newport Transport will encourage other transport organisations to become dementia friendly.

Cllr Paul Cockeram, chairman of the Regional Partnership Board and Newport City Council’s cabinet member for social services, said: “Raising awareness of dementia is vitally important and this is another great step forward in our dementia friendly city.

"The work by Newport Transport and its staff will be of great benefit to people living with dementia, and their carers, as they travel on buses around the city. Many thanks to the dementia friendly team, Newport Transport’s board, managing director and staff. Well done all on another first.”