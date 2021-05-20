LEARNER drivers are being warned of a scam which could cost them £600 amid a backlog in driving tests as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Criminals are continuing to capitalise on the pandemic but looking out for so many convincing scams can be incredibly daunting for motorists.

Following a year of lockdowns, learner drivers are experiencing an unprecedented wait to sit their driving tests.

And fraudsters are exploiting the situation to target drivers who don’t want to wait for their test.

Scammers are selling fake licences and paper certificates online for £600 each, stating they have inside access to driving test centres and can pass learner drivers without having to get behind the wheel of a vehicle.

No licence cards are issued, and the fraudsters take the funds.

The scam has been highlighted by Select Car Leasing who have highlighted five online motoring scams which put drivers at risk of losing up to £8,485.

Other scams include fake Road Tax texts and Facebook car adverts targeting unsuspecting drivers.

Select Car Leasing said: "Fraudsters often take the form of fake car insurance providers.

"These scammers, known as ghost brokers, sell ‘too good to be true’ car insurance deals to drivers that are none the wiser that they are buying a policy that is completely worthless.

"Victims of ghost broking could not only be paying this premium, but also a £300 fine when they are penalised for driving an uninsured vehicle."

The firm also explained how the DVLA has issued warnings to drivers over a rise in text message scams.

They said: "The DVLA recently issued a warning over a sharp rise in fake text messages that read as if they are sent by the agency. The texts either warn drivers that their payment details need to be updated or that their road tax is in need of renewal.

"These text messages give recipients a link to re-enter their bank details, potentially giving scammers access to their bank accounts where they can immediately transfer the balance to another account."