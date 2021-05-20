IT WAS confirmed last week that Friends will return for the highly anticipated reunion episode on Thursday, May 27.

Friends was one of the biggest sitcoms on the planet in the 90s before it ended in 2004 and now the show has a new generation of fans thanks to streaming services such as Netflix.

The special episode will air on streaming service HBO Max as a trailer was released on social media.

The clip shows all six original cast members - Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – walking arm-in-arm across a studio lot.

MORE NEWS:

The video was accompanied by a down-tempo version of the US sitcom’s theme, I’ll Be There for You by The Rembrandts.

Loading A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) View on Instagram

The shows return in arguably the biggest TV news of the year as the full cast will reunite for the first time in more than 20 years.

To add to the excitement HBO has also revealed a star-studded line-up of celebrities who will appear as themselves.

They include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Friends: The Reunion (The One Where They Get Back Together) is set to air in the U.S. on May 27, but with just as many fans this side of the Atlantic, we all want to know when it will be available to watch in the UK.

When will the Friends reunion air in the UK?





The show will air next Thursday (May 27) in the US on HBO.

There is no official confirmation on what channel the show will air in the UK but according to Deadline, Sky seems to be the early frontrunners.

Sky has exclusive rights to a number of HBO originals such as Game of Thrones and Watchmen, so they seem the logical broadcasters for a UK market.

But as the hottest thing on the TV market right now, other broadcasters could swoop in to claim the rights.

Sky is yet to comment so fans in the UK still face a short wait to know exactly where they can watch the episode.

“It’s going to be super”





Jennifer Aniston played Rachel Green for 10 years on Friends (Ian West/PA)

Fans have had a long wait made even longer by the coronavirus pandemic.

The show has been repeatedly pushed back until it was safe to go ahead amid the global health crisis.

But star of the show Jennifer Aniston teased that the show will be even better as a result.

She told Variety: "Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again. It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it. [But] it’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been.

"So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life guys."

When the news was announced Courteney Cox, who plays Monica Geller, struggled to contain her excitement.

She wrote on Instagram: "This kind of thing doesn’t happen every year, or even every 10, or 15 years. I feel so blessed to have had a chance to reunite with my Friends… and it was better than ever.”