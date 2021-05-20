GAME of Thrones star Iwan Rheon is to take part in a Zoom chat with fans to raise funds for national cancer charity Maggie’s.

The Welsh actor who starred as Ramsay Bolton in the cult hit series and who has many other film, theatre and TV credits, including Misfits, to his name, recently started supporting Maggie’s Cardiff.

And he will take part in Zoom chat to raise money for the charity on Thursday, May 27.

Rachael Davies, centre fundraising manager for Maggie’s Cardiff, said: “We’re absolutely delighted at the very prospect of Iwan Rheon hosting a Zoom chat for Maggie’s with some of his fans.

“Tickets are just £5 per entry through JustGiving and five lucky fans will be selected at random to share the call with Iwan at 6pm on May 27.

“This is a very special prize and I’m sure given Iwan’s popularity in Game of Thrones, we will be absolutely inundated with entries.”

Mr Rheon himself put a tweet out on social media which said: “If you fancy a wee chat for a very good cause @MaggiesCentres” – linking to the Maggie’s JustGiving page.

Maggie’s has 25 years of experience and expertise providing free cancer support and information in centres across the UK.

Built in the grounds of NHS cancer hospitals, the centres are warm and welcoming, and are run by expert staff who help people live well with cancer.

The centres provide a breathing space away from the hospital where you can meet people who understand what you’re going through or just take a moment to gather your thoughts.

Maggie’s help people take back control when cancer turns life upside down, with support for anything from treatment side effects to money worries.

The professional teams provide help and information and run groups and activities, all designed to make coping with cancer easier.

Maggie’s urges everyone living with or impacted by cancer, regardless of cancer type or stage to visit their website for more information and support and to find their nearest centre.

For more information and to find your nearest centre visit www.maggies.org