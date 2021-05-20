LIGHTS! Camera! Action! The new owners of Wrexham AFC are set to star in a new documentary series about the club.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney will take centre-stage in a new access-all-areas docu-series about the club.

Reynolds and McElhenney completed their takeover of Wrexham in February when they invested an immediate £2 million in the National League club.

Welcome to Wrexham will chronicle their takeover – the club announced their initial interest in investing in September 2020 – and follow the Red Dragons’ fortunes over the following two seasons.

The club said on their official website: “As revealed by Rob and Ryan when they first met virtually with supporters in November, our new co-chairmen’s takeover of the Football Club is being recorded by a documentary crew.

“And Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Entertainment has confirmed the two-season order of a documentary exploring the club, the town, and Rob and Ryan’s ‘crash course in football club ownership’.”

Mr Grad added: “Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club.”

Welcome to Wrexham will be executive produced by McElhenney, Reynolds, Nick Frenkel and John Henion.

The series is produced by Broadwalk Pictures and UK and world broadcasters will be announced in due course, the club said.