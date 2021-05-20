A NEW free-to-use cashpoint is being installed in Caerleon.

The new ATM is part of a commitment to support communities who need access to cash.

Up until recently, the town had just one free-to-use cash machine at a nearby store. However, this machine now charges for use, meaning the nearest free-to-use machine is located a long walk away and not easily accessible to the public.

The community got in touch with LINK, the UK’s main cash machine network, to request a new free to use cash machine through its Community Request and ATM scheme.

After visiting the area, LINK agreed that a new cash machine should be installed in the town. The new Cardtronics ATM is located at McColls, 1 Roman Way.

This is the ninth community request machine to go live across Wales.

Communities can apply for support for free access to cash.

LINK will investigate each case raised and where it is possible, fund the new ATM directly. More than 50 communities have benefited from a new free-to-use ATM following requests made through the initiative.

LINK’s head of financial Inclusion, Nick Quin: “We’re delighted to be able to support better access to cash in Caerleon.

"It was clear from requests that not being able to access cash easily had a knock on effect to tourists as well as local businesses.

"This community is a great example that free access cash remains vital for communities across the UK and we hope to support more communities get easy access to it”.