ZERO new coronavirus cases have been recorded in one area of Gwent today, as the region went a 32nd day without a coronavirus death.

Of the 45 new cases across Wales, 17 have been confirmed in Gwent, but none were in Torfaen, one of eight local authorities across the country to not have a single coronavirus case today.

While there were six cases in Newport, five in Monmouthshire and Caerphilly respectively, and a single case in Blaenau Gwent.

Gwent has now gone 32 days since a coronavirus death was confirmed, though one new deaths was confirmed in Wales.

Newport continues to have the highest rolling weekly case rate of Wales' 22 council areas, at 29.7 cases per 100,000 people, for the week to May 15.

With case rates currently so low, and continuing to fall, even small fluctuations in new case numbers can have a big effect - often on a daily basis - on an area's rolling weekly case rate.

The rolling weekly case rate for Wales - to May 15, the latest available - has fallen to 9.4 per 100,000 people.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Cardiff - eight

Newport - six

Monmouthshire - five

Caerphilly - five

Rhondda Cynon Taf - four

Vale of Glamorgan - three

Bridgend - three

Wrexham - two

Flintshire - two

Anglesey - two

Swansea - two

Blaenau Gwent - one

Ceredigion - one

Carmarthenshire - one

Torfaen - zero

Gwynedd - zero

Denbighshire - zero

Conwy - zero

Merthyr Tydfil - zero

Pembrokeshire - zero

Powys - zero

Neath Port Talbot - zero

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.