A NEWPORT man has appeared in court after being charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The 27-year-old man from Newport appeared in Newport Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, charged with being concerned in the supply of a class A drug – heroin and being concerned in the supply of a class A drug – cocaine.

He was remanded into custody until his next court appearance on 16 June.

The man was arrested as part of Op Corban – a county lines investigation into drug supply.

Officers carried out warrants at two addresses in Newport on Monday, May 17.