TWO Gwent men have made it into the top eight on this year's Sunday Times Rich List.

Sir Terry Matthews and John Deer came in at third and eight respectively on the list.

Newport-born Sir Terry Matthews, 77, who owns the Celtic Manor Resort, has an estimated wealth of £1.24 billion, making him the third richest person in Wales.

The five-star Celtic Manor Resort hosted the 2010 Ryder Cup and welcomed world leaders including President Barack Obama for the 2014 Nato summit.

Mr Deer has added £383 million to his estimated wealth over the last year, moving him up to eighth in Wales with a total estimated worth of £823 million.

He co-founded engineering company Renishaw with David McMurtry at his home in Chepstow.

Sir Michael Moritz is the richest person in the Wales, according to the new edition of The Sunday Times Rich List, which can be viewed here.

The 76-page special edition of The Sunday Times Magazine reveals the wealth of the 250 richest people in Britain in its 33rd annual edition.

Sir Michael is one of six billionaires in the Welsh Rich List, who are among a record-breaking total of 171 billionaires in the UK recorded this year, up 24 from 2020, a year-on-year increase that is also a record.

The combined wealth of the 171 UK billionaires is £597.269 billion, up £106.582 billion, or 21.7 per cent, on the total wealth of the billionaires in last year’s Rich List.

Cardiff-born Sir Michael, 66, tops the Welsh Rich List with a fortune put at £3.5 billion, which is more than £450 million up on last year.

He joined Sequoia Capital in 1986 and made his billions by spotting the potential for Google, PayPal, Alibaba, WhatsApp, YouTube and a host of other technology titans ahead of anyone else. His £8 million investment in Google peaked at £6.3 billion.

A noted philanthropist, he set up Crankstart, a San Francisco-based foundation with his wife Harriet Heyman, also 66, which gave away $120 million in 2020.

It has assets of close to $2 billion for future charitable spending and a survey to mark the 20th edition of The Sunday Times Giving List estimated the couple had given away at least £1.356 billion since 2002.

This includes more than £100 million to his alma mater, the University of Oxford, much of which is being used to support students from low-income families.

Simon Nixon moves up to second place in the Welsh Rich List this year following a successful year for his technology investments.

Mr Nixon made his fortune originally from the Flintshire-based price comparison website, moneysupermarket.com, which he co-founded in 1999. His fortune is up £450 million on last year’s figure to stand at £1.8 billion.

Llanelli-born Douglas Perkins, 78, has seen the biggest decrease in Welsh wealth in in the last year with his £1.2 billion fortune down by £600 million, following a revaluation by the Rich List compilers based on new information about the localised ownership of the Specsavers high street store estate.

In 1984, he set up Specsavers with his wife Dame Mary Perkins, 77, in Guernsey. The firm is now a partnership of almost 2,000 locally run businesses providing optical and hearing care in ten countries. There were gross profits of £182.6 million for the main public operation in 2019-20.

The Sunday Times Rich List 2021 can also be viewed in print on Sunday, May 23.