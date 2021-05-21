A CHEPSTOW dance school has been forced to adapt during lockdown, but has emerged stronger than ever.

It has been a year since the global coronavirus crisis forced Caroline Graham School of Dance to close its studio doors.

However, staff quickly found a way to keep dance classes running and spirits lifted by immediately taking the whole school online.

It was uncharted territory for the school, but thanks to the enthusiasm, determination and support shown by the students, teachers and parents, it was a resounding success.

Caroline Graham, founder and principal of the dance school, said: “The mental health and well-being of all our students and families is so important: especially at the moment.

"We just had to make sure that some things could continue as normal.

"During the difficult days of lockdown the continuity of lessons bought a sense of routine and normalcy to students’ lives.

"It kept students motivated, active, engaged with friends and learning: giving invaluable support to the wellbeing and mental health of the whole CGSD dance family."

September saw another change as face-to-face classes resumed with extensive measures in place to ensure the health of all students and their families.

New risk assessments and systems were developed to make sure that CGSD could resume dancing as safely as possible.

However, the new year brought yet another lockdown and a return to online lessons.

One of the unforeseen benefits of online lessons, was the unique opportunity for students being able to attend workshops with West End professionals.

CGSD students have enjoyed workshops hosted by performers, covering everything from Singin’ In The Rain to The Greatest Showman.

CGSD was also able to continue its fundraising for charity with a series of online events and workshops to raise awareness and money for charities such as NSPCC and Mental Health Research UK.

"I couldn’t be prouder of our students," said Ms Graham,

"They, and their families, have been fantastic throughout.

"The virus may still be here but so is Caroline Graham School of Dance, stronger than ever. And, as we all know, the show must go on."

Now restrictions are lifted, CGSD can welcome students back to face to face dance lessons.

For more information, visit dancewithcaroline.co.uk