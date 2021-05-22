THESE six men were recently handed prison sentences for offences like drug dealing, burglary, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Nathan Jones

A father “exploited” his teenage stepson after recruiting him into his drug dealing operation.

Nathan Jones put Joshua Jones, 18, to work trafficking cocaine in the Gwent Valleys.

The 31-year-old, of Heol Derw, Brynmawr, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply and was jailed for three years and nine months.

Ronan Bishop

A drug driver left a woman with a broken neck in a horror crash when he got behind the wheel after taking cocaine and ketamine.

Ronan Bishop, 23, was jailed following his guilty plea to causing Courtney Brown serious injury by dangerous driving in the Blackwood area.

The defendant, of Brynavon Terrace, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was locked up for two years.

Gavin Williams

A man who burgled three homes in Blackwood “brazenly” taunted a homeowner on CCTV and then took off in her car.

Gavin Williams, 40, pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and one count of aggravated vehicle taking.

He was jailed for four and a half years.

Gareth Wollan

Dangerous driver Gareth Wollan was told he was lucky he didn’t kill anyone after he flipped over another car which landed on its roof.

The 29-year-old from Newport was jailed for causing the crash on the M48 between Chepstow and the M4 interchange near Magor in the early hours of the morning.

Prosecutor Nik Strobl spoke of how the defendant’s Vauxhall Astra hit a Kia Picanto at around 70mph with his mirror while undertaking it, causing the car to overturn.

Tyler Jones

A “stupid and greedy” drug dealer who was caught with designer clothes and shoes is starting a long prison sentence.

Tyler Jones, 26, of Caerleon Road, Newport, who was trafficking cocaine, had a phone on which more than 23,000 calls were over four months.

He was jailed for four years.

Mantas Narusis

A drunken thug’s road rage assault led to an elderly man being rushed to hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Mantas Narusis smashed 74-year-old driver Alan Hawksworth’s car window with a vodka bottle in Risca before punching him 10 times in the face.

The 31-year-old, of Medway Road, Bettws, Newport, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm and causing criminal damage.

He was jailed for nearly three years.