A MAN is to stand trial accused of making threats to kill a police officer after he pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Joey Morgan, 48, of Armoury Court, Armoury Hill, Ebbw Vale, denied the allegation before Judge Rhys Rowlands at Cardiff Crown Court.
It is claimed he made a threat to kill PC Lauren Lynch in his home town on April 20.
Morgan was represented by Hashim Salmman and the prosecution by Tom Roberts.
READ MORE: Man with history of violence jailed for attack on car dealership roof
The defendant’s trial is due to start on October 27 at Cardiff Crown Court and last three days.
Morgan was remanded in custody.
Comments are closed on this article.