AS INDOOR hospitality is given the green light to get back to business across the UK, NHS workers have been granted exclusive discounts at a range of popular attractions.

Those who work in the emergency services, NHS and social care can now access a variety of exclusive savings.

From this week, customers can eat and drink inside restaurants and head to hotels, B&B’s and other tourist accommodation. Indoor entertainment will also reopen, including cinemas, museums and children’s play areas.

Starbucks, Toby Carvery, YO!, ODEON and Cineworld are just a few of the companies involved.

MORE NEWS:

With over two million members now signed up to Blue Light Card and over 15,000 partner retailers within its portfolio, Blue Light Card is the UK’s number one discount service for emergency services, NHS, social care workers.

Eligible members can access all discounts through the Blue Light Card website, app or card.

Tom Dalby, CEO of Blue Light Card, said: “This year, the country’s appreciation for our blue light community is higher than ever.

“It’s hard to imagine what the last 14 months would have looked like if frontline workers hadn’t risked their lives daily to protect us.

“We want to thank them for all of the unwavering kindness, empathy and support they have provided the nation, as we begin to hopefully emerge out of this crisis.”

He added: “We’re delighted to be able to offer Blue Light Card members even more fantastic savings on food, drinks, and entertainment. As lockdown restrictions begin to ease, we hope they rightly embrace more freedom and take advantage of these fantastic discounts.”

Restaurants and hospitality

Greene King - Save 20% off food bill

Hungry Horse - Save 20% off food bill

Prezzo - Save 25% off total bill

Starbucks - Save 10%

Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery - Save 10% off food bill

Toby Carvery - 20% off food, Monday to Saturday

YO! - 20% off dine in or click and collect - Sunday to Friday

Hotels.com– Save 10% at selected locations

Expedia – Save 10% off UK breaks

Cinemas

Exclusive discounts at ODEON, Cineworld & Picturehouse

Registering for a Blue Light Card is quick and easy and can be done online at www.bluelightcard.co.uk.

It costs £4.99 and the card is valid for two years, allowing access to all online and in-store deals.