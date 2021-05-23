A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CHARLENE VERYARD, 27, of Essex Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £289 in compensation, costs, a fine and surcharge after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a policewoman at Newport Central police station.

CHELSEA LEIGH LYDDON, 23, of Clevedon Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 16 months after she admitted failing to provide a specimen.

She was ordered to pay £804 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TRAVIS DANIEL ROBERTS, 27, of Commercial Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to public disorder.

NATHAN KARL BYRNE, 37, of Malpas Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving on Monnow Way with cocaine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CRAIG ANTHONY WILLIS, 36, of Holly Road, Ty-Sign, Risca, was banned from driving for 12 months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL WITHERS, 28, of Duckpool Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £317 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possessing cocaine and cannabis.

NATHAN BEAUMONT, 24, of Goodrich Avenue, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £272 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possessing cannabis.

BENJAMIN CORNEL AVRAM, 21, of Magor Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROGER PYLE, 36, of Davies Street, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on King Street.

He was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MANDALIN RAD, 20, of Alice Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on the A4048 in Blackwood.

He was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEO RICHARD WILLIAMS, 21, of Rhoslan, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention in Vale Terrace.

His driving record was endorsed with seven points.

SAM CANNOCK, 41, of Vivian Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £424 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Corporation Road.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RYAN OLERENSHAW, 31, of Ty Box Close, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £390 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone on Greenmeadow Way.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

PAUL MICHAEL EVANS, 31, of Glyndwr Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the A4046 in Waunlwyd.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

RHYS HERBERT JONES, 29, of The Avenue, Govilon, near Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CLAIRE MARIE LANE, 43, of Newchurch, Devauden, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on St Lawrence Road in Chepstow.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.