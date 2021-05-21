NEARLY £7 million could be invested into two Welsh medium primary schools in Pontypool and Cwmbran.

Torfaen council’s cabinet will decide next week whether to submit a business case, asking for nearly £4.5 million to help fund major refurbishments at Ysgol Bryn Onnen in Pontypool and Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbran.

A report on the proposal says the schools “are in need of major refurbishment in order to provide suitable and sustainable primary education facilities for those parents and carers who select Welsh medium education for their children”.

There are no plans to increase the capacities of the schools, so a public consultation is not required.

If the Welsh Government agrees to front up £4.5 million for the two projects, then they’d be contributing 65 per cent, with the remaining 35 per cent being funded by the council.

Both schools have a maintenance backlog, which means there is already a list of repairs. Ysgol Bryn Onnen’s totals £244,100, while Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbran’s totals £315,550.

Although the full scope of the refurbishment work is yet tot be decided, the key elements for Ysgol Bryn Onnen are the refurbishment of some classrooms, toilet blocks, general accessibility, parking and drop-off point, public spaces, the kitchen and dining area, the main hall, and the boiler plant.

The refurbishment at Gymraeg Cwmbran could see changes to classroom interiors, the remodelling of the school entrance and security, changes to the electrics and external doors and remodelling the kitchen and outdoor learning spaces.

The council estimates that the work will be completed in both schools by September 2024.

A decision on whether to ask the Welsh Government for the funding will be made on Tuesday by the county borough council’s cabinet.