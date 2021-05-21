A PAEDOPHILE was caught with extreme pornographic images involving dogs when police officers carried out a routine inspection at his home.
Gareth Roach, 36, was subject to sex offender orders following his conviction for downloading child abuse images three years ago.
Claire Pickthall, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how officers found 36 bestiality films on his mobile phone during their visit in January.
She said: “The defendant told police, ‘I know these videos are illegal. It was just something to look at.’”
Miss Pickthall added: “The videos are of significant duration.”
Roach, of Fochriw Road, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to possessing extreme pornographic images.
In April 2018, the defendant was sentenced to a three-year community order and told he must attend the Horizon sex offender treatment programme.
Roach had admitted possessing class A, B and C indecent images of children.
He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for five years and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same length of time.
The Gwent Police officers carrying out the unannounced visit in the new year were doing so to ensure he was complying with the terms of the orders.
For the new offence, Judge Michael Fitton QC jailed Roach for eight months, suspended for 18 months.
He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
The defendant must register as a sex offender for the next 10 years and pay a £156 victim surcharge.
