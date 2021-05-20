ARMED police are in attendance at an ongoing incident in Cardiff.
The incident is in the Pentwyn area in the east of the city, near the A48.
South Wales Police firearms teams have been deployed "as a precaution", and the public is advised to avoid the area whilst investigations are carried out.
A Section 60 Notice - which allows officers to stop and search any pedestrians or vehicles without good reason - is in place from 4pm today, authorised for the following areas:
- Pentwyn Drive
- Pentwyn Road
- Parc Coed y Nant
- Cardiff University Sports Field
- Llanrumney Fields
- Ball Road
Section 60 is aimed at preventing serious violence, to find dangerous instruments or to apprehend persons carrying weapons.
Anyone with any information is asked to either:
- contact South Wales Police quoting reference 2100176176
- go to: https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo
- send a private message on Facebook/Twitter
- email: PublicServiceCentre@south-wales.police.uk
- call 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111
