A 13-YEAR-OLD Mixed Martial Arts fighter from Blackwood who trains alongside her younger brother is preparing to take part in an international competition.

Lexi Walton, 13, and her brother, 10-year-old Leon, have been involved in the world of Mixed Martial arts - more commonly known as MMA - since they were four years old.

MMA fighters Lexi and Leon Walton. Picture: Jack Bird for ARORA Clothing

And now Lexi is preparing to take part in the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) Championship later this year.

Father, Mark Walton, said: “As a father I wanted to protect Lexi – I wanted her to be able to defend herself, so she started kickboxing.”

She spent a few months doing kickboxing, but then moved onto Thai boxing for self-defence in Abertillery.

Mr Walton said: “Lexi saw other people competing and she wanted to do it. She took to it like a duck to water, winning her first Thai fight – her teacher said she had ‘raw talent’.”

Younger brother Leon later got involved and started jujitsu. He is now an MMA fighter, competing in Muay Thai boxing and Brazilian jujitsu.

Lexi - who knows Muay Thai boxing, jujitsu, wrestling, and boxing - has taken a shine to MMA fighting. She won her first match in 33 seconds according to Mr Walton and her second one was a draw.

She has been invited to fully train at a gym in America when she turns 16 and her dream is to one day compete in an MMA cage fight.

“It’s on her mind constantly,” said Mr Walton.

“Some people think that it’s wrong I don’t mind them going in the cage but they’re not locked in.

“Cage fighting is the safest [fighting] sport out there and the referee will stop it straight away if something goes wrong.

“I love my kids more than anything the world. If they’re trained right and it’s what they want to do I’ll support that.

“They’re both do dedicated and they love what they’re doing. I’ve never stuck to anything so I don't know where their dedication has come from. I tell them that I’m so proud, I wish I had their enthusiasm and dedication."

The pair were recently sponsored by Newport-based ARORA Clothing – which joins Unique Fitness in Blackwood and Valley of Kings Mixed Martial Arts School in backing them.

ARORA Clothing founder, Tom McNulty, said: “I didn't hesitate to say yes to sponsoring Lexi and Leon.

"As a local young person who is passionate about sport I felt inspired by their stories and wanted to be part of their journey. Mark and his partner Kate have spent a fortune on classes and equipment which shows how much they believe in them.

MMA fighter Lexi Walton. Picture: Jack Bird for ARORA Clothing

"When I met Leon and Lexi they were amazing very motivated and passionate about the sport. This has really opened my eyes and I’ve realised I want my brand to be more than just clothing - I want it to mean something, to help others, and to give back to the community.

"This is just the start, I now sponsor my local football team - Newport Saints - thanks to Leon and Lexi. Something like this can mean the world to others and I hope this inspires other people."

MMA fighter Leon Walton. Picture: Jack Bird for ARORA Clothing

Lexi was due to take part in the IMMAF Youth World Championships last year but – due to the coronavirus pandemic – this was postponed. It will take place later this year in Sofia, Bulgaria.

You can follow Lexi's progress on her Facebook page and follow Leon's progress on his Facebook page.