NEW full-time undergraduate students in Wales have just over two weeks left to apply for their student loan before the June 4 deadline.

The deadline for returning students is June 25.

The Student Loans Company (SLC) are predicting this to be the "busiest academic year ever".

Applying before the deadline is the best way for students to ensure they have their finances in place for the start of the academic year.

New students can apply now even if they are unsure which course they will study, or what university they will be attending.

READ MORE:

Derek Ross, Student Loans Company (SLC) executive director of operations, said: “So far this year, we have already experienced a significant increase in students applying for finance.

"Applications have increased by more than 10 per cent year-on-year and we are anticipating that this will be the busiest academic year ever.

"We are urging students to get their applications in before the upcoming deadlines."

“To support students and their parents and partners (sponsors) with their applications, we have made information available aimed at helping to answer some of the most common questions about applying for student finance.

"Throughout the year we will be making even more resources available online to support students as their student finance journeys progress."

Students should apply online at studentfinancewales.co.uk/discover-student-finance

SLC have issued the following advice:

• Students in Wales can apply for a tuition fee loan to pay for tuition fees and a maintenance loan to help with living costs. They can also apply for a Welsh Government Learning Grant which doesn’t need to be paid back.

• Applications can take six to eight weeks to process. Students do not need to contact SLC during this time to check on the status of their application. They will be contacted if any additional information is needed.

• Students can also check their application’s progress in their online account.

• Parents and partners (sponsors) may also need to provide details of their household income if they are supporting a student’s application.