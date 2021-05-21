BUSINESSES in Caerleon are going denim for dementia – as part of a campaign to raise awareness of the condition during this week's Dementia Awareness Week.

The 22 businesses have been inspired by a local campaigner called Gaynor Longmuir who has become a dementia awareness champion following her own personal experiences with the disease.

Her mum was diagnosed with vascular dementia in June 2016, just four months after her father had a stroke. The family were – like most people who encounter the disease - unaware of what dementia was and how it affects sufferers and their families. She began to do some research and became a volunteer and dementia champion.

The family were supported by the Alzheimer's Society who are also running a campaign to 'cure the care system' allowing for easier access to care for dementia sufferers and their families - whose lives are often also turned upside down. They also want better understanding of the care and how lives could be improved in the community - just with better understanding and a reformed care system. There is a petition that can be signed here: https://action.alzheimers.org.uk/page/80202/petition/1?_ga=2.37684192.1562490027.1621262006-1115790075.1621262006

In February 2019, Ms Longmuir’s mum died but she is continuing to raise awareness of the condition and help those suffering, leaving her managerial job at George Street Furnishers to become self-employed and work through Village Services helping people in the community of Caerleon, particularly those with dementia.

“We need to get the message out, how we can support people living in the community,” said Ms Longmuir. “People look at dementia as a mental illness. It is not, it is a disease of the brain – like kidney, liver or heart disease.

“It can affect anyone. Not everyone who gets old has dementia. Even young people can get dementia – it’s not common but it happens.

“People living with dementia can live in their community well, if awareness is raised. When you see someone with heart, kidney or liver disease, you see the person. When you see someone with dementia, what do they look like? They look like you and me, but often people see the dementia, we must see the person.

“Dementia is not just about losing your memory, your brain is diseased, your brain controls all your functions.

"This is about raising awareness, it's not about me. Its getting people to talk about and making dementia friendly communities."

Ms Longmuir feels that if people know how to support those living with dementia, it would make a difference to the lives of everyone involved. She also wants to highlight the fact that people with dementia may forget who you are, but what they do remember is how you make them feel.

“My mother had her moments, but rarely. We knew how to make her laugh or smile. The emotional side stays intact a lot longer, so always leave a person with dementia happy. They may forget your name, the date, what you did – this is the factual part of the brain which deteriorates quicker. They will not forget how you made them feel. Leave them happy. It didn’t matter is mam had forgotten where we had been, what we had done, as long as at the end of the day she was happy. The next time you see them, they will associate you with the happy.”

This year for Dementia Awareness Week, Ms Longmuir approached a number of businesses – including Capel Grange Nursing Home where her father is living – in the Caerleon area and provided posters and collection tins which were given to her by the Alzheimer’s Society. “I am overwhelmed with the support but the more I’m talking to people, their questions are raising awareness.”

Throughout Caerleon there will be a number of businesses donning denim on Friday, May 21 as well as others throughout the week.

More than 100 knitted and crocheted dementia flowers were donated to Ms Longmuir by Prosecco & Purls – these have now been distributed to businesses in the area to raise awareness and funds.

Ye Olde Bull Inn is having a best dressed competition on Friday, May 21 and there is also a choir called Forget Me Not Choir who are meeting through Zoom, which allows families to get together and sing. Singing is great for the brain and it has been shown through studies and personal experiences that music is good for the brain and engaging people with dementia.

On Saturday, May 22, there will be a decorated area around the village hall garden by Prosecco & Purls, with a display for the window by Village Service’s community hub.

Here is a list of those who are taking part in Denim for Dementia in Caerleon this week:

Charles Williams School

Cut Above

Zumba Fitness & Toning with Jodi Collins

Kites Nursery

Caerleon and Ponthir Girlguiding

Caerleon House Nursing Home

YOBI

Burlesque

Village Services

Ponthir Yoga/Zumba with Amy Elizabeth Bubela

Capel Grange Nursing Home

Monique’s Flowers & Gifts

Ponthir Suzuki Garage,

The Bell,

Flaunt,

Guy's Barber's,

Shauna's Sweet Treats,

Fresh Start,

Caerleon Sports,

Caerleon Kitchen's,

Sainsbury's,

Los Reyes

To find out more about dementia, how you can become a dementia champion or turn your area into a dementia-friendly town, village or city, visit https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/