SATURDAY'S must-be-won Lotto jackpot stands at a guaranteed £20 million after no-one scooped the top prize in Wednesday’s draw.

The winning numbers were 57, 50, 58, 36, 53 and 18 – and the bonus number was 22.

Set of balls four and draw machine Lancelot were used.

One lucky player matched five numbers plus the bonus ball to win £1 million.

A total of 20 lucky ticketholders matched five numbers to take home £1,750 each, while 1,886 people won £140 each for matching four numbers – and 44,584 players matched three numbers to win £30 each.

No-one matched all five numbers to win the top prize of £350,000 in the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, although two people won £13,000 each for matching four out of five.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 22, 09, 29, 18 and 13 and the Thunderball was 06.

There was no winner of the £500,000 top prize for matching all five numbers and the Thunderball.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “It promises to be an amazing Lotto draw on Saturday with a whopping £20 million special ‘Must Be Won’ jackpot up for grabs.

“In a ‘Must Be Won’ draw, if the jackpot isn’t won, the prize amount is shared out amongst the other prize tiers, meaning lots of players could win lots more.”