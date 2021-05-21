A CARE home worker stole from a vulnerable victim she was supposed to be looking after and “spent her money on treats”.
Rachel Campbell, 40, of Jenner Road, Barry, was found guilty of fraud after a trial at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.
The defendant had denied the charge.
Judge David Webster told Campbell: “You were a person who was in a trusted position looking after vulnerable people in a care home.
“You were supposed to protect your victim not abuse her by stealing her bank card and spending her money on treats.
“Your offence led to the arrest of a colleague who suffered all the trauma and embarrassment that an arrest entails.”
The defendant was spared immediate custody “because of your previous good character and you are the sole carer for your mother who suffers with a multitude of health problems”.
Campbell was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 24 months.
She must carry out 240 hours of unpaid work and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Campbell has to pay £976.14 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.
The offence was committed between October 14 and 31, 2020.