POLICE have made a fresh appeal for information following a burglary at an Ammanford scrap metal business.
Around £125,000 worth of catalytic converters and powers tools were stolen from Ammanford Metal Recycling in Shands Road, Tirydail in the early hours of Monday, May 3.
Catalytic converters form part of a car’s exhaust system and contain high-value metals, such as platinum and rhodium. Surging prices for these metals have been accompanied by a rise in thefts.
Dyfed-Powys Police is asking anyone with information to contact them either online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101, quoting DPP/0004/04/05/2021/01/C.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.