OFFICERS investigating a serious sexual assault near Haverfordwest on Sunday, May 16, have charged a man in connection with the incident.
Anthony Williams, aged 42, of Hill Street, Haverfordwest, who was arrested on Monday, May 17, has today been charged with two counts of attempted rape of a woman 16 or over, and one of attempted rape of a girl under 13.
He remains in police custody and will appear before Llanelli Magistrates Court tomorrow, May 21.
DCI Cameron Ritchie, a senior investigating officer on this case, said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, which happened on a cycle path between Haverfordwest and Tiers Cross.
He added: “We would like to thank the public for their support and understanding. The response to our media appeal provided vital intelligence to support our investigation, which we are extremely grateful for.”
Superintendent Anthony Evans said:
“Incidents of this nature are extremely rare in the Dyfed-Powys area. The community may have seen an increased presence of police officers within the local area as part of the investigation and also to offer reassurance to residents.
“I would like to echo the comments of DCI Ritchie by thanking our community in helping us with this investigation.”
A 35-year-old man, who was initially arrested in connection with this matter, has been released and will face no further action.
