A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

STUART JOHN HANCOCK, 44, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was jailed for four weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing a purse, containing £85 cash and bank cards, and two counts of fraud.

He must pay his victim £150 in compensation.

DANIEL LESLIE EDWARDS, 35, of Tan Y Bryn, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £534 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder and breaching coronavirus regulations by being in the company of two others in a public place without reasonable excuse in an alert Level 4 area of Wales.

MIKHAILA POWELL, 27, of Commercial Street, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted assault by beating in Cwmbran.

ROWAN MARC HOWELLS, 36, of Scwrfa Road, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drink driving on Beaufort Road.

He was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RYAN MAAZ, 42, of Lamberton Street, Splott, Cardiff, was banned from driving for 21 days for speeding at 103mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 23A and Junction 24 westbound.

He was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEE JASON BEVAN, 31, of Taf Olwg, Nelson, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 38 months after he admitted drink driving in Trelewis.

He was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NEIL ANTHONY KIDLEY, 44, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of amphetamine.

RADU MOHARICI, 35, of Feering Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 30 months after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was ordered to pay £210 in a fine and costs.