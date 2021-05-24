A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

DAFYDD CLIFFORD LOVESEY, 20, of Hill Street, Risca, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

IEUAN BAILEY, 22, of Ivy Dene Close, Trevethin, Pontypool, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to three counts of the theft of cider, including Strongbow Rose and Thatchers Haze, from Tesco and Spar.

He was ordered to pay £139.49 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

JACOB JOSEPH CURLEY, 30, of Harlequin Drive, Newport, was banned from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALEX CHRISTOPHER SIMMONS, 40, of Glyn View, Old Furnace, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £288 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle on the A472 Hafodyrynys with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.

His driving record was endorsed with 10 points.

BARRIE STEPHEN MORGAN, 61, of Lawrence Avenue, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £374 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to persistently making use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another.

GARETH CROSS, 45, of Allt Yr Yn Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Commercial Road.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BENJAMIN JACKSON, 40, of White Street, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted driving without due care and attention on Bedwas Road.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

NIGEL DAVIES, 55, of Danycoed, Blackmill, Bridgend, was ordered to pay £1,036 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 68mph in a 40mph zone on the A465, Pandy, near Abergavenny.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAVEL BANOM, 28, of Albert Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.