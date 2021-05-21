A ROAD has been closed as strong winds cause disruption in Gwent.
Church Road, in Machen, has been shut by police due to fallen trees.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
A yellow warning for high winds is in place for Gwent.
It will run until 9pm on Friday and covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.
The Met Office are warning of winds up to 60mph, accompanied by spells of heavy rain.
The weather may lead to travel disruption and damage to outdoor structures.
They say: "An unusually deep area of low pressure for the time of year will move slowly eastwards across a central swathe of the UK during Thursday night and Friday.
"In addition to some heavy rain, this low will bring with it a spell of relatively high winds.
"The windiest conditions will start to affect south Wales and southwest England Thursday late afternoon and evening before spreading across southern England Thursday night and early Friday.
"Inland, gusts up to 45 to 50 mph are expected at times whilst over coasts and hills gusts will reach as much as 55 to 60 mph.
"These high winds then slowly ease from the west later on Friday."
A Gwent Police spokesman said: "Church Road, Machen is closed due to a number of fallen trees, please avoid the area and find an alternative route for your journey."