PRINCE Harry has once again taken aim at the Royal Family, this time accusing them of “total neglect”.

The Duke of Sussex was speaking on Apple TV’s The Me You Can’t See mental health series with Oprah Winfrey.

He told Oprah: "Every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, to stop just got met with total silence or total neglect.

"We spent four years trying to make it work.

"We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job."

He added: "My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, 'Well it was like that for me so it's going to be like that for you.’

"That doesn't make sense. Just because you suffered doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer, in fact quite the opposite - if you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, that you can make it right for your kids,"

It comes just a week after Harry stressed the importance of taking his children away from the “genetic pain” of his upbringing in an apparent swipe at his father, Prince Charles.

Speaking on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard Harry said he took Meghan Markle and Archie away from the Royal Family to “break the cycle” of the “pain and suffering” of his upbringing.

An inquiry found the BBC covered up “deceitful behaviour” used by journalist Martin Bashir to secure his headline-making world exclusive interview with Diana, and “fell short of high standards of integrity and transparency”.

The journalist was in “serious breach” of the BBC’s producer guidelines when he faked bank statements and showed them to Earl Spencer to gain access to the princess in 1995, a report by Lord Dyson said.

Speaking with Oprah Winfrey, Harry added: "I've got a hell of a lot of my mum in me.

"The only way to free yourself and break out is to tell the truth.

"Certainly now I will never be bullied into silence."