PRINCE Harry has admitted to taking drugs and regularly drinking a week’s worth of alcohol to mask the pain of losing his mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex was speaking on Apple TV’s The Me You Can’t See mental health series with Oprah Winfrey.

He spoke about anxiety and panic attacks he had working as a senior royal and his experience of his mother’s funeral.

Harry once again hit out at the Royal Family accusing them of “total neglect” when he was growing up.

Speaking of dealing with trauma growing up he told US chat show legend Oprah Winfrey: "I was just all over the place mentally.

"Every time I put a suit on and tie on ... having to do the role, and go, 'right, game face', look in the mirror and say, 'let's go'. Before I even left the house I was pouring with sweat. I was in fight or flight mode."

MORE NEWS:

He said: "I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling."

He told Winfrey he would drink a week's worth of alcohol on a Friday or Saturday night "not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something".

Speaking about his father Prince Charles he said: "My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, 'Well, it was like that for me so it’s going to be like that for you.'

"That doesn’t make sense. Just because you suffered, that doesn’t mean your kids have to suffer. Actually quite the opposite.

"If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, you can make it right for your kids."