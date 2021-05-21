A MAN with a long history of criminal convictions was jailed after he defied a court which had banned him from a Gwent town.

Gareth Rudge, 35, was locked up for flouting an order prohibiting him from going to the centre of Blackwood.

The defendant is also barred from Blackwood Gate Retail Park after a two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) was imposed.

Rudge, of no fixed abode, admitted breaching the order on High Street on May 6 and May 17.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing electrical items from Boots and Home Bargains, smart plugs and screwdrivers from Sainsburys in Pontllanfraith and a pair of boots from Shoe Zone.

The defendant was jailed for 34 weeks at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

After Rudge was sentenced, Inspector Andrew Boucher said: “Gwent Police uses CBOs to target individuals, some of whom are prolific offenders or participate regularly in anti-social behaviour which can negatively impact the community.

“A CBO is often a last resort, and we will always work with partners to engage and support individuals prior to an order being made.

“However, as this defendant has shown, if an individual is unable to comply with the terms of their order or breaches them, we will take action in order to provide protection and reassurance to the public.”

Rudge’s CBO bans him from Blackwood Gate Retail Park, including the car park; Blackwood High Street (B4251) from the junction of Libanus Road through the High Street; Blackwood bus station; Blackwood market place including the shopping centre; Bridge Street; Williams Street; Hall Street; Cliff Road; Blackwood retail park including the car park, McDonald’s including the car park; KFC including the car park and Pets At Home including the car park.